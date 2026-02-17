Rob Oxford: No Thanks, I'm Just Looking





Created for the 2026 Glass Quest



In its 17th year these two communities have presented Northwest Glass Quest to encourage community engagement, stimulate the local economy and promote tourism. Known for its many art studios, Stanwood/Camano retailers, merchants and businesses, purchase beautiful glass balls crafted by local artisans and distribute them in various ways throughout both towns.





Some of the sponsors reveal clues daily, while others rely on the searchers' blind luck for success.



One of the artists credited for starting Northwest Glass Quest, artist Mark A. Ellinger, a native of Puget Sound, has been blowing glass since 1983 and finds inspiration in the natural beauty that surrounds him.





The Craftsman providing their artistry for this year's Glass Quest include; Lee Wassink, Nathan Sheafor and Maurice Kreuzer of The Glass Forge. Aaron Sertich of ThornMeadow Glassworks. Jeremy Driskell of Makah Glass and Amanda Williams from Ocean Beaches Glassblowing, a company started by Bob and Vicki Meyer in 2005.





Every glass ball is an individual creation

This week-long treasure hunt is much like "Finders Keepers" held in Lincoln City, Oregon although a much shorter trip for travelers from Shoreline and truly worth the experience.



This year from February 13 through February 22, 2026, 400 of these works of art are up for grabs.





Adults and children of all ages come from miles around to try and secure one of the hand blown treasures.



Unfortunately, not all are successful. Which for the littlest of explorers can result in the disappointing drive home I referenced above.









(full information and app here:



State and community parks, hardware and grocery stores, restaurants, toy stores and even the local animal shelter participate in this yearly event. For them, glass balls can be purchased for a mere $70 at many different locations, $60 if you've downloaded the Glass Quest App.





Mary Quantrell holding the glass ball

she found on Valentine's Day

The Quantrell family have been participating since its inception, and this is Mom Mary's first year having success.





After searching for one of the elusive prizes all day Friday, an early start on Valentine's Day proved to be her lucky day and Nana’s Toys in Stanwood was the proverbial “X marks the spot”.



As I stated, not all of these hunters will be successful, but the exercise, time spent with friends and family, and the opportunity to meet new and interesting shop owners is well worth a weekend trip.





Not to mention, the extensive "browsing" may result in finding something you didn't know you needed.



While in Stanwood, a stop at Ladder's Clothing & Co. is a must. Owner Yvonne Corbett is an expert at hiding the glass clue balls and her Boston Terrier "Winston" can't wait to greet you.





Although all are welcoming, you can save the smooth-talk, as employees are sworn to secrecy and very few know the exact location of these one-of-a-kind prizes.





David Quantrell with a Mammoth Burger

Photo by Rob Oxford Rest assured you will burn plenty of calories during this adventure and Mammoth Burger, just a few steps down 271st St in Stanwood, at



So gather the kids, Grandparents, your friends and don't forget the family pet. The hunt is officially on in Snohomish and Island counties.





So gather the kids, Grandparents, your friends and don't forget the family pet. The hunt is officially on in Snohomish and Island counties.

