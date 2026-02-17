Rob Oxford: No Thanks, I'm Just Looking
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Shorecrest and Shorewood Athletes and their parents are all too familiar with the 50-minute drive north from Shoreline to the community of Stanwood, Washington.
Both the Scots and Stormrays have competed against the Spartans for years.
Before each game, the drive up I-5 is filled with anticipation and excitement. However, the drive back, depending on the outcome of that evening's contest, can be celebratory or solemn.
Such is the case for the “Questers” who participate in the Northwest Glass Quest - a treasure hunt of sorts, sponsored by both the Stanwood and Camano Island Chambers of Commerce.
In its 17th year these two communities have presented Northwest Glass Quest to encourage community engagement, stimulate the local economy and promote tourism.
Known for its many art studios, Stanwood/Camano retailers, merchants and businesses, purchase beautiful glass balls crafted by local artisans and distribute them in various ways throughout both towns.
This week-long treasure hunt is much like “Finders Keepers” held in Lincoln City, Oregon although a much shorter trip for travelers from Shoreline and truly worth the experience.
This year from February 13 through February 22, 2026, 400 of these works of art are up for grabs.
The Quantrell family have been participating since its inception, and this is Mom Mary’s first year having success.
As I stated, not all of these hunters will be successful, but the exercise, time spent with friends and family, and the opportunity to meet new and interesting shop owners is well worth a weekend trip.
Not to mention, the extensive "browsing" may result in finding something you didn't know you needed.
While in Stanwood, a stop at Ladder's Clothing & Co. is a must. Owner Yvonne Corbett is an expert at hiding the glass clue balls and her Boston Terrier "Winston" can't wait to greet you.
Rest assured you will burn plenty of calories during this adventure and Mammoth Burger, just a few steps down 271st St in Stanwood, at 8715 271st NW not only has another chance to win one of these beautiful glass keepsakes, but also the biggest burger I have ever seen outside the Las Vegas Strip.
So gather the kids, Grandparents, your friends and don't forget the family pet. The hunt is officially on in Snohomish and Island counties.
|Created for the 2026 Glass Quest
Known for its many art studios, Stanwood/Camano retailers, merchants and businesses, purchase beautiful glass balls crafted by local artisans and distribute them in various ways throughout both towns.
Some of the sponsors reveal clues daily, while others rely on the searchers' blind luck for success.
One of the artists credited for starting Northwest Glass Quest, artist Mark A. Ellinger, a native of Puget Sound, has been blowing glass since 1983 and finds inspiration in the natural beauty that surrounds him.
The Craftsman providing their artistry for this year's Glass Quest include; Lee Wassink, Nathan Sheafor and Maurice Kreuzer of The Glass Forge. Aaron Sertich of ThornMeadow Glassworks. Jeremy Driskell of Makah Glass and Amanda Williams from Ocean Beaches Glassblowing, a company started by Bob and Vicki Meyer in 2005.
|Every glass ball is an individual creation
Photo courtesy Glass Quest
Adults and children of all ages come from miles around to try and secure one of the hand blown treasures.
Unfortunately, not all are successful. Which for the littlest of explorers can result in the disappointing drive home I referenced above.
For them, glass balls can be purchased for a mere $70 at many different locations, $60 if you’ve downloaded the Glass Quest App.
(full information and app here: Northwest Glass Quest February 13-22)
State and community parks, hardware and grocery stores, restaurants, toy stores and even the local animal shelter participate in this yearly event.
|Mary Quantrell holding the glass ball
she found on Valentine's Day
Photo by Rob Oxford
After searching for one of the elusive prizes all day Friday, an early start on Valentine's Day proved to be her lucky day and Nana’s Toys in Stanwood was the proverbial “X marks the spot”.
|Ladder's Clothing & Co. in Stanwood
Although all are welcoming, you can save the smooth-talk, as employees are sworn to secrecy and very few know the exact location of these one-of-a-kind prizes.
|David Quantrell with a Mammoth Burger
Photo by Rob Oxford
