Share your thoughts on new art for James Keough Park

James Keough Park The City of Shoreline is working with artists Miguel Edwards and Patrick D Wilson on a new art bench for James Keough Park as part of the Parks Bond improvement project. The City of Shoreline is working with artists Miguel Edwards and Patrick D Wilson on a new art bench for James Keough Park as part of the Parks Bond improvement project.

Community members are invited to contribute their thoughts through a short survey.





Responses will help inform the artists as they develop a design that reflects the park, the surrounding neighborhood, and the people who use this space.





Survey closes Friday, February 27, 2026 at 5:00pm





We welcome your input and encourage you to share this with neighbors who spend time at James Keough Park.







