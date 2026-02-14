Share your thoughts on new art for James Keough Park

Saturday, February 14, 2026

James Keough Park
The City of Shoreline is working with artists Miguel Edwards and Patrick D Wilson on a new art bench for James Keough Park as part of the Parks Bond improvement project.

Community members are invited to contribute their thoughts through a short survey. 

Responses will help inform the artists as they develop a design that reflects the park, the surrounding neighborhood, and the people who use this space.

Survey closes Friday, February 27, 2026 at 5:00pm

We welcome your input and encourage you to share this with neighbors who spend time at James Keough Park.


Posted by DKH at 12:38 AM
