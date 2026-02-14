Share your thoughts on new art for James Keough Park
Saturday, February 14, 2026
|James Keough Park
Community members are invited to contribute their thoughts through a short survey.
Responses will help inform the artists as they develop a design that reflects the park, the surrounding neighborhood, and the people who use this space.
Survey closes Friday, February 27, 2026 at 5:00pm
We welcome your input and encourage you to share this with neighbors who spend time at James Keough Park.
