Seven local high school students win Regional Scholastic Art Awards
Friday, February 13, 2026
|(L-R) Gegee, Aidan, Mila, Edythe, Taylor, Velvet
Please join us in congratulating these seven high school students in Ms. King's Advanced Placement Art class, who have won Regional Scholastic Art Awards for their submissions!
(Listed in order of photos)
Silver Key Winners
|Gegee Amgalan, Shorewood Junior, "Alienation," Painting
|Velvet Wu, Shorewood Junior, "We Can Share Heaven," Digital
Honorable Mentions
|Taylor Draper, Shorecrest Senior, "Brick Wall Strays," Comic Art
Mila Fotinatos, Shorewood Senior, "My House is the One with the Big Tree," Painting
|Mila Fotinatos, "She Holds Him, He Holds It," Illustration
Aidan Pulliam, Shorecrest Senior, "Unspoken," Illustration
|Velvet Wu, "Idle Years," Painting
Students ages 13 and up can apply to the nation's longest-running recognition program for creative teens.
Jurors look for works that exemplify the Awards’ core values: originality, skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
We’re so proud of our students for sharing their creativity and inspiration. Keep creating, keep growing, and keep shining!
