Seven local high school students win Regional Scholastic Art Awards

Friday, February 13, 2026

(L-R) Gegee, Aidan, Mila, Edythe, Taylor, Velvet

Please join us in congratulating these seven high school students in Ms. King's Advanced Placement Art class, who have won Regional Scholastic Art Awards for their submissions! 

(Listed in order of photos)

Silver Key Winners

Gegee Amgalan, Shorewood Junior, "Alienation," Painting

Edythe Repka-Kolanowski, Shorecrest Senior, "Shattered Time," Ceramic/Glass

Velvet Wu, Shorewood Junior, "We Can Share Heaven," Digital

Honorable Mentions

Taylor Draper, Shorecrest Senior, "Brick Wall Strays," Comic Art
Mila Fotinatos, Shorewood Senior, "My House is the One with the Big Tree," Painting

Mila Fotinatos, "She Holds Him, He Holds It," Illustration
Aidan Pulliam, Shorecrest Senior, "Unspoken," Illustration

Velvet Wu, "Idle Years," Painting

Students ages 13 and up can apply to the nation's longest-running recognition program for creative teens. 

Jurors look for works that exemplify the Awards’ core values: originality, skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

We’re so proud of our students for sharing their creativity and inspiration. Keep creating, keep growing, and keep shining! 


