Local residents named to William & Mary Dean's List





The following resident was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2025 semester.



In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME





Lake Forest Park, WA

Sam Newell

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.



