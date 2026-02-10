Feliks Banel from Humanities Washington to speak at meeting of Sno-King School Retirees February 19, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Feliks Banel
Photo courtesy Humanities Washington
How did your town get its name? What about your neighborhood or school? 

You are invited to join Sno-King School Retirees at our general membership meeting on February 19, 2026.

Speaker Feliks Banel, from Humanities Washington, will present “All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and things.” 

Mr. Banel has worked in history and media since the 1990s serving as deputy director of MOHAI and producing award-winning radio and TV shows.

The event takes place in the Board Room of the Edmonds School District ESC, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036

The meeting begins at 12 noon with a meet-and-greet, then a brief business meeting followed by Mr. Banel’s presentation at 1pm.


