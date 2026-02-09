Businesses being displaced by construction include ancillary Post Office on Richmond Beach Rd
Monday, February 9, 2026
|This wing of businesses will be demolished. Businesses must vacate by March 31, 2026
Beach House Greetings currently has an ancillary Post Office which will also close.
The Beach House will move to Main Street, Edmonds - across the street from Salt & Iron.
Area Post Offices:
- Bitter Lake: 929 N 145th St
- Shoreline: 18336 Aurora Ave N (Midvale) - across the street from Fred Meyer.
- Edmonds …. downtown, at 130 2nd Ave N
The Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina has four other locations:
- Edmonds: 423 Main St
- Kirkland: 107 Lake St #200
- North Seattle Holman Rd: 9747 4th Ave NW
- Renton: 1170 Sunset Blvd
The Shops at Richmond Beach: QFC, Swedish, Starbucks, and Greek Kitchen will remain.
The Acoya is planned to be a six story, 224 unit, assisted living facility. See previous story
