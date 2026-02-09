Businesses being displaced by construction include ancillary Post Office on Richmond Beach Rd

Monday, February 9, 2026

This wing of businesses will be demolished. Businesses must vacate by March 31, 2026

Beach House Greetings, Santa Fe Mexican Grill, and Grace Nail & Spa must move by March 31, 2026 from their location in the Shops at Richmond Beach (4-Corners) to make way for construction of the Acoya assisted living facility at 8th NW and Richmond Beach Road. The Salon has already vacated the premises.

Beach House Greetings currently has an ancillary Post Office which will also close.

The Beach House will move to Main Street, Edmonds - across the street from Salt & Iron.

Area Post Offices:
The Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina has four other locations:
The Shops at Richmond Beach: QFC, Swedish, Starbucks, and Greek Kitchen will remain.

The Acoya is planned to be a six story, 224 unit, assisted living facility. See previous story


