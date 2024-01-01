Assisted Living building planned for Hillwood neighborhood

Land where new building will be sited. Also adjacent parcel #600, but not the four parcels fronting Richmond Beach Road (L-R) Shell station, shell parking, office building, Wells Fargo bank.

The property owner has entered into a deal with Urbal Architecture to construct a six story assisted living facility on the site, currently called Acoya Richmond Beach.



Urbal has deep experience with



Currently they plan to demolish the bank to begin construction. Their current plan shows that they plan to demolish the west wing of the shopping mall but they have not applied for permits for that from the City of Shoreline. It does not include the parcels fronting Richmond Beach Road with the Shell gas station, naturopathic and insurance offices, and Wells Fargo bank.





The building will be a six-story 230-unit assisted living facility with one level of below grade parking (130 parking stalls total). Assisted living facilities are not required to have ground-level commercial space.



They have submitted their SEPA application, which is the City's environmental checklist. The public is invited to comment on environmental impacts based on the information contained in the SEPA.





According to the Senior Planner on the project, "The developer and property owner have not applied for the permits to make alterations or demolitions to the shopping center at this time, although the developer shows that portions of it will be removed as a part of their plans for the assisted living facility.





"Based on the plans provided, it looks like the property owner and applicant intend for the dry cleaners to stay, but they wish to demolish or remove the commercial spaces west of there."













A real estate broker of my acquaintance had a constant refrain, "Who owns the dirt?" In other words, it doesn't matter what is built on the land or what it is being used for. What matter is who owns the land.Three years ago, on December 2020 an entity called Richmond Beach Associates LLC, for $12.2 million became the legal owners of a large piece of property at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 8th Ave NW in what is called 4 Corners, where four neighborhoods meet. The deal included a large adjoining parcel.The land currently has parking, an abandoned bank building, and the so called "Shops at Richmond Beach." The busy and popular businesses on the site include the Santa Fe grill, Beach House Greetings, a nail salon, dry cleaners. QFC and the Swedish clinic are on the parcel.