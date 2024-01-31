PTA Clothing Room gets big donation from local business owners

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Therasa Alston, center, with PTA volunteers at The Works

The volunteers who run the Shoreline PTA Clothing Room were thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gary and Therasa Alston, owners of Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.

We appreciate your support so much, and so do all of the children in Shoreline this will help! We couldn't do what we do without our amazing supporters.


The Works is a free clothing store for Shoreline School District students. 


