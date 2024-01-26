Flags at Half-staff

Friday, January 26, 2024

Flag Lowering - 1/26/2024 (Engineer Ryan Pleasants)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Walla Walla County Engineer Ryan Pleasants, 41, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Pleasants died in the line of duty on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, January 26, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, January 27, 2024, or first thing Monday morning, January 29, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on January 27th, at the Walla Walla Community College Dietrich Dome at 1:00pm.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


