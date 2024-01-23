Shoreline CERT knows how to shut off the water

Shoreline Emergency Manager Ryan Zavala

demonstrates how to shut off water at the meter.

Photo by Patrick Ducey At the regular monthly meeting of the Shoreline Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), we reviewed how to shut off utilities. At the regular monthly meeting of the Shoreline Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), we reviewed how to shut off utilities.





While we normally train for a big disaster, sometimes the disaster is smaller, like a water leak inside your home. We train for those disasters, too.





During the recent cold snap many people found themselves with frozen pipes, or even worse, burst pipes. A broken water pipe isn't just the inconvenience of no water, but the more expensive problem of water damage and plumbing repair.





While the CERT training doesn't involve fixing a broken pipe, it will teach you how to turn off the water to prevent further damage.





"Knowing how to shut off utilities is part of CERT basic training," said Shoreline Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Zavala. "The CERT program is designed to help our community respond to all disasters."





The City of Shoreline has scheduled two CERT classes for later this year. Contact the Shoreline Office of Emergency Management for information.





--Patrick Ducey







