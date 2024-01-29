Gov. Inslee in Shoreline to meet with firefighters and civic leaders

Gov. Inslee talks to Shoreline Firefighters

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

On Friday, January 26, 2024, Gov. Jay Inslee came to Shoreline to talk to our firefighters.





In a casual gathering in the headquarters building on N 175th and Aurora, Inslee, the firefighters, Fire Chief Matt Cowan, Mayor Chris Roberts, Police Chief Kelly Park, Fire administrators, Shoreline councilmembers, and City Manager, and talked about the opioid pandemic.





Inslee with Shoreline councilmembers, City Manager, Mayor, police chief, fire chief, fire commissioner, and other leaders in the fire department. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Inslee gave a short speech about plans to fight fentanyl and explained that he has put forth a supplemental budget proposal to help address the issue.





Fentanyl death has quintupled since 2019. One pill can kill. It's a menace like we've never seen. Yesterday, we convened experts and people with lived experience to report on our efforts to fight fentanyl. (see article) We're getting the word out about its deadly risks. We're expanding medication treatment to defeat addiction. We're making naloxone more available to save lives from overdose. There’s more to do, and I appreciate that legislators are prioritizing the fight against fentanyl this session. We can make progress, together. Gov. Inslee talking to the new recruits about the training they will start on Monday.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



The governor initially talked with the new firefighter recruits about the fire academy and their training.





Dr. McCoy, 2nd from right, asks the Governor a question.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

He spoke with the entire group about their work as first responders. He talked about the special challenges for responders going to drug and mental health calls.





Governor Inslee explained his proposed legislation to address mental health, and other challenges faced by emergency responders when they go out on calls.





(L-R) Mayor Chris Roberts, Police Chief Kelly Park, Inslee, Fire Chief Matt Cowan, Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

He talked about the issue of funding to hire more first responders (fire and police) as well as supplying the training and equipment they need to do their jobs..





He also wants to provide for services for individuals in need in a timely manner.





Inslee, Fire spokesperson Michelle Pidduck, Police Chief Kelly Park, and Fire Chief Matt Cowan

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

He also spoke about global warming and its effects on wildfires, even in suburban settings.



A set of initiatives to reduce taxes is being sent to the legislature. If the challenges are approved the funding for first responders and mental health and addiction recovery efforts will be adversely impacted.





