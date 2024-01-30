In the Garden Now: Hardy Cyclamen Coum

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Photo by Victoria Gilleland

By Victoria Gilleland

Hardy Cyclamen Coum is heading towards full bloom after sailing through our deep freeze weather! The hot pink flowers and silver green foliage are a standout in the winter garden.  

These 4" high perennials are drought tolerant and flourish in shade. They're seldom bothered by pests and come in an array of vibrant flower colors with equally interesting leaf colors and patterns.   

When many plants are dormant these cyclamen are putting on an amazing display. What's not to like?  



