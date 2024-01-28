Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Sunday, January 28, 2024
|Gonzaga University in Spokane Washington
SPOKANE, WA - The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Carson Duling
- Tyler Montague
- Livie Hammond
- Anna Huycke
- Rolfe Zeisner
- Julia Brajcich
- Preston Ernst
- Chloe Giles
- Max Reyes
- Sammi Schindler
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
