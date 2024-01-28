Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University in Spokane Washington

SPOKANE, WA - The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. SPOKANE, WA - The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Carson Duling

Tyler Montague

Livie Hammond

Anna Huycke

Rolfe Zeisner

Julia Brajcich

Preston Ernst

Chloe Giles

Max Reyes

Sammi Schindler

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.









HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME