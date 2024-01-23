Two-act choral concert You Are Family in Shoreline February 24-25, 2024

You Are Family: Presented by Puget Soundworks, Seattle’s All-Gender, LGBTQIA+ Centered Chorus. This Concert Promises an Intimate, Living Room Experience of Familial Connections, Honoring Historical Significance.









Executive Director, Kate Huisentruit, expressed her excitement, saying, "With 'You Are Family,' we want to create more than just a concert – we wanted to invite our audience into a space that feels like home, where they can immerse themselves in the beauty of the music and connect with each other on a personal level. The historical significance of 'family' within LGBTQIA+ circles adds another layer of meaning to this experience. Puget Soundworks is a first, or second family for all of us."

To further enhance the sense of community, light concessions will be available before the show and during intermission, creating a delightful experience reminiscent of a cozy gathering among friends. In the lobby there will be dedicated mingling time, and the option to contribute to a memory wall highlighting what family means to you.



Tickets [$29-$100] for You Are Family are available now and can be purchased



Perfect for kids who love music and adults of all ages

Event Details



Matinee 3pm

Evening 7pm Sunday, February 25th, 2024

Matinee 3pm ONLINE

March 22nd - 29th Location:



The Sanctuary at SUUC, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church

14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155



Accessibility and safety:

All performances have accessible floor seating and all-gender restrooms.

ASL interpretation will be available for the Saturday, February 24th matinee performance We offer a limited number of sliding-scale Community Admission tickets for each performance. Join us at no charge, or, if preferred, make a donation in an amount that fits your budget.



Read more about location, parking, and our health and safety protocols to plan your visit.





Saturday, February 24th, 2024Sunday, February 25th, 2024ONLINELocation:The Sanctuary at SUUC, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist ChurchAccessibility and safety:We offer a limited number of sliding-scale Community Admission tickets for each performance. Join us at no charge, or, if preferred, make a donation in an amount that fits your budget. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a unique choral experience that celebrates love, diversity, and the strength of connection. The Sanctuary is a perfect and comfortable setting for an intimate concert and will enhance the feel of the show for every performer and audience member. Attendees can expect a relaxed atmosphere, enhancing the emotional resonance of the performances.To further enhance the sense of community, light concessions will be available before the show and during intermission, creating a delightful experience reminiscent of a cozy gathering among friends. In the lobby there will be dedicated mingling time, and the option to contribute to a memory wall highlighting what family means to you.Tickets [$29-$100] for You Are Family are available now and can be purchased through our website

Puget Soundworks is thrilled to announce You Are Family, a two-act choral concert that transcends the boundaries of traditional performances, creating a warm living room atmosphere for an immersive experience. This concert is scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25, 2024 in Shoreline, WA.You Are Family goes beyond the surface, unraveling the rich tapestry of emotions within the concept of family, for both the LGBTQIA community and its allies. Historically, the term "family" has been a powerful and inclusive identifier within LGBTQIA+ circles, signifying a sense of belonging and acceptance.Through their unique blend of voices, Puget Soundworks aims to explore the complexities and multifaceted nature of all familial relationships, celebrating the diverse connections that make up our nuclear and extended families.Just in time for that mid-winter lull, the chorus is building a cozy ambiance inside the beautiful Sanctuary at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church.