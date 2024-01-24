Help UW researchers understand preparedness of Shoreline residents in face of earthquakes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Earthquake damage 1965 King street
A team of researchers affiliated with the University of Washington is trying to gain insights into the resilience of our local community. 

You can play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Below is information on a comprehensive survey aimed at understanding the preparedness of residents of Shoreline and Kirkland in the face of earthquake hazards. 

Your participation in this survey is invaluable, as the information you provide will contribute to a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities for our community.

Taking the survey is easy and will only require 15 minutes of your time.

You can scan the QR code (in the flyer) or use this link to access the survey 

All responses will remain confidential. We understand that your time is valuable, and we genuinely appreciate your participation.

If you have any questions or concerns about the survey, please feel free to contact us


