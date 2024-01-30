Attend the dress rehearsal free for The Lady Demands Satisfaction at The Phoenix Theatre

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Katie Wallace as Trothe and Josiah Miller as Osric
Join us for a FREE / Pay What You Can dress rehearsal of The Lady Demands Satisfaction by Arthur M Jolly, directed by Eric Lewis this Thursday February 1, 2024 at 7:30pm. 


The theatre is located in the middle of the second floor in the back building at Firdale Village. 

Lots of free parking! Doors open at 7pm, no reservations are required.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into getting a show up on its feet and give the actors some reactions to work with for the first time

Tickets for the run of this hilarious farce playing February 2nd - February 25th are available now at tptedmonds.org


