Volunteers needed for LFP boards, commissions, and committees
Friday, January 26, 2024
If you would like to apply for any of these openings, please complete the online application.
Civil Service Commission
Duties of the Civil Service Commission include establishing eligibility lists for hiring, reviewing candidate applications, and making hiring recommendations for the police department.
Qualifications to serve as a commissioner:
- must be a resident of the city for at least three years immediately preceding appointment and
- be at least 25 years old.
Terms are for six years and there is one full-term vacancy that expires February 28, 2030.
Email Human Resources Director Shannon Moore with questions.
Climate Action Committee
The purpose of the Climate Action Committee is to gather and analyze climate information and draft a Climate Action Plan for recommendation to the City Council. Regular meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 7:00pm and are held in a hybrid format with virtual attendance via Zoom and in-person attendance at City Hall.
There are two college / high school student positions available on the Climate Action Committee. Both are partial terms that expire on February 28, 2025.
Email Environmental and Sustainability Specialist Cory Roche with questions.
Library Advisory Committee
The Lake Forest Park Library Advisory Committee serves as a liaison between the Lake Forest Park Library, City Council, Mayor, the LFP community, and the King County Library System.
Meetings are held quarterly in March, June, and September on the fourth Wednesday of the month and in December on the first Wednesday. Meetings begin at 7:00pm and are held at the Lake Forest Park Library.
Terms are for three years and there is one full-term vacancy that expires on February 28, 2027.
Email Deputy City Clerk JoAnne Trudel with questions.
Tree Board
The Tree Board provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees, provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, and organizes and facilitates public events involving trees.
The Tree Board meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. Meetings are hybrid—on Zoom and in-person at City Hall. Board members must live within or own property within the city limits of Lake Forest Park.
Terms are for three years and there is one partial term vacancy that expires February 28, 2026.
Email Assistant Planner Elizabeth Talavera with questions.
