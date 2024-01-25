Robert Knight named 2023 Officer of the Year for Shoreline Police

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Officer of the Year Knight holding certificate. Chief Kelly Park second from left, Captains Tony Lockhart (left) and Tim Meyer (right)

At a ceremony held in December 2023, Master Police Officer Rob Knight was named 2023 Officer of the Year for Shoreline Police.  

Officer Knight was named for his heroism and bravery, and the profound impact he had on the lives of many; specifically for his heroic response to a woman threatening to kill herself. 

Multiple units responded and MPO Knight was crucial in the rescue.


