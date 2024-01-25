Washington State “Proud Boy” sentenced to six years in prison for actions during and after January 6 Capitol Breach





At approximately 12:58pm, Bru joined the first wave of rioters to breach the restricted perimeter near Peace Circle, and, in doing so, walked over downed metal bike rack barricades and “Area Closed” signs in his path.





Bru then quickly made his way to the front of the mob on the West Plaza, where he spent nearly two hours verbally harassing a group of U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers. In one such instance, Bru pointed at the officers and repeatedly yelled, “You’ll die for the corporation!”

At one point, as police officers attempted to secure the area with bike rack barricades, Bru rushed in to join a struggle between rioters and police. Bru used his full body weight to push back against the bike rack barricade that police were attempting to use to re-establish control of a small area on the West Plaza. The officers attempted to repel Bru with pepper spray but were ultimately unsuccessful.



Eventually, the police line broke in other locations, and the mob of rioters, including Bru, surged forward up the steps of the Capitol to the Upper West Terrace. Bru made his way to the exterior Upper West Terrace Doors and joined other rioters in chanting, “Let us in!” as alarms sounded overhead. Bru entered the building at approximately 2:35pm.



In under ten minutes, Bru made his way through the Rotunda, up the Gallery Stairs, and to the Senate Gallery. At one point, as police officers attempted to secure the area with bike rack barricades, Bru rushed in to join a struggle between rioters and police. Bru used his full body weight to push back against the bike rack barricade that police were attempting to use to re-establish control of a small area on the West Plaza. The officers attempted to repel Bru with pepper spray but were ultimately unsuccessful.Eventually, the police line broke in other locations, and the mob of rioters, including Bru, surged forward up the steps of the Capitol to the Upper West Terrace. Bru made his way to the exterior Upper West Terrace Doors and joined other rioters in chanting, “Let us in!” as alarms sounded overhead. Bru entered the building at approximately 2:35pm.In under ten minutes, Bru made his way through the Rotunda, up the Gallery Stairs, and to the Senate Gallery.



While standing in the Senate Gallery, Bru took several selfies with the empty Senate Floor in the background -- the floor from which, just twenty minutes prior, Secret Service agents had evacuated the Vice President, his family, Senators, and their staffs. In one of the selfies, Bru flashed a hand sign associated with the Proud Boys.

Approximately six weeks later, Bru tried to organize a violent insurrection against the local government in Portland, Oregon, urging others to fight the police, ignore the courts, and disable the government’s ability to communicate. Bru was arrested on March 30, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington, by the FBI. While on pretrial release, Bru was arrested twice on charges of driving under the influence, once in Idaho and once in Montana. Bru failed to appear for his scheduled court appearances in both cases, however, and the state courts issued warrants for his arrest. Those cases remain pending.





After he failed to show for two more court hearings, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.









Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit





In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election., was sentenced to 72 months – or six years – in prison and 36 months of supervised release, as well as a fine of $7,946 and $2,000 in restitution, by U.S. District Chief Judge James E. Boasberg. Bru was found guilty of two felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, and five misdemeanor charges following a bench trial before Judge Boasberg on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.According to court documents, on Jan. 5, 2021, Bru, a member of the, flew from Portland, Oregon, to Washington, D.C. The next morning, ready for violence, Bru donned a pair of clear goggles and a neck gaiter to hide his face and headed to the National Mall. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Bru gathered with other members of the Proud Boys on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Intent on obstructing the certification of the Electoral College vote, Bru, along with the group of Proud Boys, did not attend the former president’s “Stop the Steal” rally and instead marched to the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.Bru was among the first to breach the restricted perimeter on the west side of the Capitol grounds.