CityLearn classes online and in-person February 7, 2024

Contest: Learn About the City Budget and Win!

The current local sales tax rate is 10.3%.

If you shop in Shoreline and spend $10 on taxable items, $1.03 is collected in tax.

QUESTION: Do you know what percentage of that amount stays in Shoreline? Bring your guess to CityLearn on February 7, either in-person or virtually. Participants with the closest estimates win a prize!



is a monthly series of hybrid meetings open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. By State law, cities in Washington are required to maintain a balanced budget. How does Shoreline make sure expenses do not exceed income? How much of your taxes, both property and sales, go into the City budget? Join Meng Liu, the City's Budget and Tax Manager, for an informative and engaging presentation.





This is an opportunity to connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff.









Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pmIn-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, or online