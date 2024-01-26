CityLearn classes online and in-person February 7, 2024
Friday, January 26, 2024
Classes are open to all residents with no registration required. They are held in person at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 18500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 or online on Zoom.
CityLearn - Demystifying the City Budget
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pm
In-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, or online
Zoom link here
By State law, cities in Washington are required to maintain a balanced budget. How does Shoreline make sure expenses do not exceed income? How much of your taxes, both property and sales, go into the City budget? Join Meng Liu, the City’s Budget and Tax Manager, for an informative and engaging presentation.
Contest: Learn About the City Budget and Win!
CityLearn is a monthly series of hybrid meetings open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline.
Contest: Learn About the City Budget and Win!
- The current local sales tax rate is 10.3%.
- If you shop in Shoreline and spend $10 on taxable items, $1.03 is collected in tax.
- QUESTION: Do you know what percentage of that amount stays in Shoreline?
This is an opportunity to connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff.
For more information, contact Constance Perenyi,
