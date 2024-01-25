Sno-King School Retirees Association scholarships

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) is proud to announce that four scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June of 2024 from a public high school in Edmonds, Northshore, or Shoreline School Districts.





Applicants must be planning a career in a school related field. (Teacher, Counselor, School Psychologist, Speech and Hearing Specialist, Physical Therapist)





We will offer four scholarships of $2500 each that can be extended for one more year when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.









Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and on line at the SKSR website

All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 15, 2024.





