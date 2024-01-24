Vote now in the King Conservation District (KCD) election
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
KCD is holding our annual board of supervisors election now through February 13, 2024. Eligible voters can access their ballots and election information at https://kingcd.org/election. King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish which do not participate in the district).
Voting
Like the last four years, the King Conservation District election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access in partnership with Democracy Live with alternative options for requesting physical ballots. King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results
Ballots will be available to eligible voters online from January 23, 2024, at 8:00am through February 13, 2024, at 8:00pm.
Voters may return ballots electronically through the online ballot access system. The online ballot portal works with most smartphones and browsers. If you have issues, please try using a different phone or browser before contacting KCD.
King Conservation District Board of Supervisors
King Conservation District is a nonregulatory, special purpose district, funded by you, with a mission to promote the sustainable use of natural resources through voluntary stewardship in King County. We provide technical assistance to private residents in forest management, farm conservation planning, wildfire preparedness, and streamside and shoreline enhancement.
An all-volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy. Voters elect three supervisors and the Washington State Conservation Commission appoints two supervisors. Supervisors serve three-year terms.
Please take a moment, review the candidates, and cast your vote.
King Conservation District is a nonregulatory, special purpose district, funded by you, with a mission to promote the sustainable use of natural resources through voluntary stewardship in King County. We provide technical assistance to private residents in forest management, farm conservation planning, wildfire preparedness, and streamside and shoreline enhancement.
We also work with cities and other organizations to support community gardens, urban forest canopy, and local food systems. You don’t have to go it alone, your local conservation district can help.
