Cities strengthen rules of decorum For public comments
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By Oliver Moffat
At the Monday, January 22, 2024 Shoreline City Council meeting, the council voted without discussion to amend its rules on decorum to clarify the definition of disruptive comments and restrict the content of public comments to topics related to city business. Residents will now be allowed to speak on topics only germane to city business.
The new rules follow a region-wide surge of hate speech attacks (commonly referred to as “zoom bombing” by online “trolls”) and a series of disorderly public hearings in Kenmore that prompted that city to also implement stricter decorum rules.
Shoreline Area News reported previously on the surge of anonymous users dialing in to city council meetings across the region with disruptive hate speech that was not related to any topic under discussion.
After an instance of “zoom bombing” in October, the Kenmore City Council temporarily suspended virtual public comments before implementing a pre-registration requirement for virtual public comments. Since making the switch, the city has not had any more attacks, according to Kenmore’s Deputy City Clerk.
|Trolls have disrupted meetings in all local cities.
This troll was crafted by LFP resident Josh Rosenau.
After registering, the cities provide meeting login instructions via the commenter’s preferred contact method.
Shoreline’s new decorum rules also follow a series of raucous public hearings in Kenmore regarding a proposal to build affordable housing. As reported earlier, at a nine hour meeting on Monday, December 11, Kenmore’s Mayor Nigel Herbig struggled at times to maintain order and decorum.
The Kenmore City Council passed new rules in January on decorum for public comments that restrict comments to agenda topics, forbid interruptions such as shouting, booing, and sign waving, and give the council the authority to expel people engaging in disorderly conduct from the council chambers.
