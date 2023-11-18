Trolls disrupting public meetings at Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline

In Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline, unknown persons have logged in to the online public comment section of city council meetings and used the opportunity to spew what is being described as "hate-filled, racist, oppressive speech."

All the cities posted similar statements.

This was Shoreline's comment:

We were recently targeted as well. Before the meeting, the City Clerk was aware of recent similar incidents occurring at City of Kenmore and King County meetings and was on the alert for a possible disruption.





While the City recognizes that freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy and respects diverse opinions, a council meeting is not an open public forum.





We will not tolerate the use of public meetings for hateful, racist, and oppressive comments that are disruptive to the conduct of city business. Upon hearing the comments, the Mayor promptly asked the City Clerk to mute the individual and the Clerk immediately removed their permission to talk in the online platform.