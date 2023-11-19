Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka opens Friday at Edmonds Driftwood Players

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

Adapted for the Stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the Book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl





Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.









TICKETS Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory… or suffer the consequences…TICKETS Available online or by phone at 425-774-9600.

$28 General Adults (ages 19-59);

$25 Junior/Senior/Military.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.

November 24-December 17, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm,

Sundays at 2pm.

Two additional Saturday 2pm matinees have been added on December 2 and 16.

The production features BJ Smyth as Willy Wonka and Nina McKinstry as Charlie. It is directed by Jenny Cross.



This production is appropriate for all ages but is most suitable for children ages 5+. This production is anticipated to be 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission.



Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.





"As we celebrate our 65th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.” -Katie Soulé, Managing Director





