Saturday December 2 is a fun event convergence zone - too many things too little time
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
There are several dates during the year where every organization in town seems to schedule an event and December 2, 2023 is clearly one of those days.
I thought I had a route figured out to be able to get to everything, but then discovered three more events. Obviously you will need to make choices. Sorry - you can't have it all.
9am - 1pm (LFP) Five Acre Woods work party
10am Green Shoreline Day - (12 locations in Shoreline) planting events
10am - 2pm (Sky Nursery) Heartful Rootz Makers Market
10am - 1pm (Shoreline College) Let's Make Gifts for the Holidays
10am or 12:30pm or 2pm (Kruckeberg) Holiday Wreath-Making (pre-registration required)
10am - 3pm (Shoreline Place) T&C Gingerbread House Decorating Event
10am -5pm (Hillwood) Paul Lewing annual studio sale - Saturday and Sunday
12 - 4pm (Ridgecrest) Cascade Winter Market
4:30pm (Richmond Beach) Tree Lighting and Santa
6 - 10:30pm (Ridgecrest) Star Party
6:30pm (North City) Tree Lighting, Toy Drive, and Santa
