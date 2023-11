Saturday December 2 is a fun event convergence zone - too many things too little time

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





There are several dates during the year where every organization in town seems to schedule an event and December 2, 2023 is clearly one of those days.





I thought I had a route figured out to be able to get to everything, but then discovered three more events. Obviously you will need to make choices. Sorry - you can't have it all.









10am Green Shoreline Day - (12 locations in Shoreline) planting events















10am or 12:30pm or 2pm (Kruckeberg) Holiday Wreath-Making (pre-registration required)