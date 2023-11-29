Saturday December 2 is a fun event convergence zone - too many things too little time

Wednesday, November 29, 2023


By Diane Hettrick

There are several dates during the year where every organization in town seems to schedule an event and December 2, 2023 is clearly one of those days.

I thought I had a route figured out to be able to get to everything, but then discovered three more events. Obviously you will need to make choices. Sorry - you can't have it all.


10am  Green Shoreline Day - (12 locations in Shoreline) planting events

10am - 2pm (Sky Nursery) Heartful Rootz Makers Market

10am - 1pm (Shoreline College) Let's Make Gifts for the Holidays

 10am or 12:30pm or 2pm (Kruckeberg) Holiday Wreath-Making (pre-registration required)

10am - 3pm (Shoreline Place) T&C Gingerbread House Decorating Event

10am -5pm (Hillwood) Paul Lewing annual studio sale - Saturday and Sunday

12 - 4pm (Ridgecrest) Cascade Winter Market

4:30pm (Richmond Beach) Tree Lighting and Santa

6 - 10:30pm (Ridgecrest) Star Party

 

