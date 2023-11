Celebrate Anne Stadler: An Online Memorial, December 8 or 9

Please join friends and family of Anne M. Stadler to honor and remember her love of life and the human spirit

5:30pm Hawaii

7:30pm Seattle

December 9, 9am India

7am Hawaii

9am Seattle / Noon New York / 5pm London







** https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81632260735 To share what Anne meant to us through our stories and other creative expressions.Add your pictures, links to videos and messages here: Send Anne Love We'll hold two online celebrations to welcome Anne's friends from around the world. Both sessions will be recorded for the family.With love,Peggy Holman, Anil Sachdev, Matthew Stadler, Annick Corriveau, William AalP.S. Please spread the word.-----** Zoom Dial In InformationMeeting ID: 816 3226 0735