Celebrate Anne Stadler: An Online Memorial, December 8 or 9

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Please join friends and family of Anne M. Stadler to honor and remember her love of life and the human spirit

December 8*
  • 5:30pm Hawaii
  • 7:30pm Seattle
  • December 9, 9am India
OR

December 9*
  • 7am Hawaii
  • 9am Seattle / Noon New York / 5pm London
Zoom link**  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81632260735

Our purpose:

To share what Anne meant to us through our stories and other creative expressions.

Add your pictures, links to videos and messages here: Send Anne Love

We’ll hold two online celebrations to welcome Anne’s friends from around the world. Both sessions will be recorded for the family.

With love,
Peggy Holman, Anil Sachdev, Matthew Stadler, Annick Corriveau, William Aal

P.S. Please spread the word.
-----

** Zoom Dial In Information

Meeting ID: 816 3226 0735

One tap mobile
  • +12532158782,,81632260735# US (Tacoma)
  • +12532050468,,81632260735# US
---
Dial by your location
  •  +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
  •  +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 816 3226 0735

Find your local number here


