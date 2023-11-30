Celebrate Anne Stadler: An Online Memorial, December 8 or 9
Thursday, November 30, 2023
December 8*
- 5:30pm Hawaii
- 7:30pm Seattle
- December 9, 9am India
December 9*
- 7am Hawaii
- 9am Seattle / Noon New York / 5pm London
Our purpose:
To share what Anne meant to us through our stories and other creative expressions.
Add your pictures, links to videos and messages here: Send Anne Love
We’ll hold two online celebrations to welcome Anne’s friends from around the world. Both sessions will be recorded for the family.
With love,
Peggy Holman, Anil Sachdev, Matthew Stadler, Annick Corriveau, William Aal
P.S. Please spread the word.
-----
** Zoom Dial In Information
Meeting ID: 816 3226 0735
One tap mobile
Dial by your location
Find your local number here
- +12532158782,,81632260735# US (Tacoma)
- +12532050468,,81632260735# US
Dial by your location
- +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
- +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
Find your local number here
0 comments:
Post a Comment