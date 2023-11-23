Turkey Day Fun Run in Richmond Beach starts 9am Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 23, 2023


RBCA’s 17th annual Turkey Day Fun Run takes place at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 9am on Thanksgiving Morning, Thursday November 23, 2023. 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

The Fun Run & Walk is free event put on by our community volunteers.

Previous themes included superheroes, pirates, and pajamas. Last year’s theme was “The 80’s”...! If you made it up the wicked hill finish, you certainly earned an extra slice of pumpkin pie at dinner and got to veg-out afterwards!

This year’s theme is “90's Rock N’ Athletes”. Let’s get jiggy wit’ it!

If you’re not familiar with the route, home skillet, neighbors adorn their best costumes and run, jog, walk through our fly Richmond Beach neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning, rain or shine. The course for joggers/runners is 3.4 miles/5.5 km and a 1.6 mile/2.6 km course for walkers.

For more information, please visit the RBCA Event Page on our website.


