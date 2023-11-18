Northwest Chorale invites you to its winter concert, Hodie! Songs for a Joyous Season

The Northwest Chorale , directed by Lynn Hall, invites you to its winter concert, Hodie! Songs for a Joyous Season.





Performances will be:



Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3pm

Luther Memorial Lutheran Church

13047 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle



and



Sunday, December 10, at 3pm,

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds.



Admission is complimentary and a cash free will offering will be taken to benefit Northwest Harvest.





This musical feast of carols and other sacred works features Benjamin Britten’s beloved Ceremony of Carols and the sublime Four Christmas Motets by Francis Poulenc.





Filling out the program are a variety of modern seasonal works and carols. These delightful songs and creative arrangements of beloved carols will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart.



Please come and help us celebrate this festive season by helping to feed those in need.









