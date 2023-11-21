Excavation underway at former Leena's site
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
In its place will be a residential community, Alta North City, expected to open in mid-2025.
With the development of Alta North City, Wood Partners aims to provide a true live, work, play community for residents with convenient access to the upcoming Link light rail stations, a variety of shopping options, restaurants, and parks just outside their doors.
The property itself will include more than 4,000 square-feet of ground floor retail with outdoor plaza space.
