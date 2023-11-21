Excavation underway at former Leena's site

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Excavation has begun at the site of the building which housed popular restaurant Leena's Café on 15th NE in the North City neighborhood.

In its place will be a residential community, Alta North City, expected to open in mid-2025.

With the development of Alta North City, Wood Partners aims to provide a true live, work, play community for residents with convenient access to the upcoming Link light rail stations, a variety of shopping options, restaurants, and parks just outside their doors.

The property itself will include more than 4,000 square-feet of ground floor retail with outdoor plaza space.


