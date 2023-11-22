Election results to date: November 21, 2023 - Kenmore council candidates are 70 votes apart

By Diane Hettrick



A reminder that you can register with King County Elections for notifications that your ballot was received, and was counted. At the same time, you can sign up for alerts and reminders.

Jon Culver 3,088

3,088 David Baker 3,018





I checked in with King County Elections a couple of days ago to see how close a race has to be to trigger an automatic recount and referenced the Kenmore council race.





According to Communications Officer Halei Watkins "Mandatory recounts are triggered at certification - November 28 for this election. The thresholds vary a bit between statewide contests and all other contests.



"Here’s what they are for local candidates: For all candidate races and statewide ballot measures: Mandatory machine recount must be less than 2,000 votes AND also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates

For all other candidate races: Mandatory hand recount must be less than 150 votes AND also less than 1/4 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates "There are no mandatory recounts for local ballot measures. "It’s important to note the ‘AND’ in the threshold as it’s typically the percentage portion that knocks contests out of mandatory recount range. Looking at the Kenmore City Council Pos. 5 race, there are 6,094 votes cast for both candidates. The difference of 72 votes puts it a little over 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates, meaning it would not require a mandatory recount if we certified today."

