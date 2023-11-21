Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 2

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

WSDOT
Maintenance Mechanic 2
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$53, 953- $67,296 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Maintenance Mechanic 2’s (MM2) to join Northwest Region’s Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline, WA. 

The top candidate will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems including electrical, structural, exterior, and especially heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. This position is expected to consider personal, co-worker and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  