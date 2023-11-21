Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 2
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$53, 953- $67,296 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Maintenance Mechanic 2’s (MM2) to join Northwest Region’s Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline, WA.
The top candidate will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems including electrical, structural, exterior, and especially heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. This position is expected to consider personal, co-worker and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.
Job description and application
