AG Ferguson: PeaceHealth will return up to $13.4 million to patients who should have received financial assistance

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that hospital chain PeaceHealth is refunding up to $13.4 million to more than 15,000 low-income patients of its five western Washington hospitals.

The refunds are a result of an Attorney General’s Office investigation into the hospital chain’s financial assistance and collection practices. 

Ferguson’s investigation found that PeaceHealth billed thousands of low-income patients who likely qualified for financial assistance without informing them of their eligibility.

PeaceHealth operates hospitals in Bellingham, Friday Harbor, Longview, Sedro-Woolley and Vancouver. This resolution impacts patients at all five hospitals.

Starting in July 2022, four million Washingtonians are qualified for free or discounted care at hospitals across Washington as a result of legislation that Ferguson requested.

The legislation requires large hospital systems to provide more financial assistance. Approximately half of all Washingtonians are now eligible for free or reduced-cost care at hospitals that represent approximately 80 percent of the licensed beds in the state.

Ferguson worked with prime sponsor Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, and Reps. Eileen Cody, D-Seattle, and Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, on HB 1616 to strengthen Washington’s law.



Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  