AG Ferguson: PeaceHealth will return up to $13.4 million to patients who should have received financial assistance
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The refunds are a result of an Attorney General’s Office investigation into the hospital chain’s financial assistance and collection practices.
Ferguson’s investigation found that PeaceHealth billed thousands of low-income patients who likely qualified for financial assistance without informing them of their eligibility.
PeaceHealth operates hospitals in Bellingham, Friday Harbor, Longview, Sedro-Woolley and Vancouver. This resolution impacts patients at all five hospitals.
Starting in July 2022, four million Washingtonians are qualified for free or discounted care at hospitals across Washington as a result of legislation that Ferguson requested.
The legislation requires large hospital systems to provide more financial assistance. Approximately half of all Washingtonians are now eligible for free or reduced-cost care at hospitals that represent approximately 80 percent of the licensed beds in the state.
Ferguson worked with prime sponsor Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, and Reps. Eileen Cody, D-Seattle, and Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, on HB 1616 to strengthen Washington’s law.
