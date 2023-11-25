Shop Local: Sky Nursery has a gift shop - and a coffee shop - and a Maker's Market

Photo by Lee Lageschulte By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Sky Nursery has greenhouses and outdoor space full of plants, of course, but they also have a year round gift shop inside with gifts for gardeners. House plants make good gifts and the staff are very knowledgeable.





I once walked in to the indoor plant section and said "I need four different plants for people whose idea of plant care is to dump the remains of their cold coffee in the dirt." The staff person was startled for a moment but then came up with four great selections.





Their Christmas ornaments are varied and they often have entertainment during December. And Christmas trees.





They are located between Aurora and Midvale, just north of 185th.





Saturday, December 2, 2023 they have tool sharpening for $4 cash only from 10am to 2pm, music from Strum ukulele band from 1-2pm, and Heartful Rootz Maker's Market. Keep an eye on their events page.