Phoenix Theatre presents A Nice Family Christmas opening Friday November 24, 2023

A Nice Family Christmas opening Friday November 24, 2023
Saturday, November 18, 2023
A Nice Family Christmas
by Phil Olson
directed by Eric Lewis
Produced with permission by Samuel French, Inc. (Concord Theatricals)
November 24th – December 17, 2023
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Adults $25.00 & Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20.00
Run Time: 120 Minutes with a 15-minute intermission
~ CHRISTMAS IN THE MIDWEST ~
Just in time for the holidays, The Phoenix Theatre is here to provide you with the new Christmas classic, A Nice Family Christmas by Phil Olson.
Bring the Midwest to the Northwest with this crazy and insightful family comedy – complete with lutefisk, a grumpy granny, and heaps of laughs.
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas. He goes home to his recently widowed mother, his crazy uncle, his eccentric grandmother, and his battling siblings and their neurotic spouses, who provide no shortage of material.
One by one, we learn each family member’s secrets, problems, and dysfunctions, and when they learn that he’s writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan. The question is, will the magic of Christmas bring this family back together?
Director Eric Lewis and the incredible cast are in rehearsal now and are prepping a fantastic show.
"Things are really moving along nicely. It’s a really talented group of actors and the play is delightfully written,” says Lewis, “These are full, rich characters who yearn to unite with their family but, as in real life, they find that they cannot quite connect. We get to watch them grow and change. And also get manipulated by a loving mother.”
Featuring local favorites Melanie Calderwood, Susan Connors, and James Lynch this show is sure to sell quickly!
Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting www.tptedmonds.org
Purchase tickets here
*Sundays are going fast, if you prefer to attend a matinee do not delay!
The Phoenix Theatre is located in Firdale Village 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA
