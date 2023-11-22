Sign up now to help with the free Seattle - King County Clinic on February 15-18, 2024
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
|2018 dental clinic
Photo by Doug Cerretti
The @Seattle/King County Clinic will offer free medical, dental, and vision care on February 15-18, 2024. Many volunteers are needed for interpretation, general support, dental, medical, vision, and social work.
The more volunteers there are, the more patients can be served. Consider signing up for this rewarding experience: seattlecenter.org/volunteers
