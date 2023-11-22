Sign up now to help with the free Seattle - King County Clinic on February 15-18, 2024

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

2018 dental clinic
Photo by Doug Cerretti

The @Seattle/King County Clinic will offer free medical, dental, and vision care on February 15-18, 2024. Many volunteers are needed for interpretation, general support, dental, medical, vision, and social work.

The more volunteers there are, the more patients can be served. Consider signing up for this rewarding experience: seattlecenter.org/volunteers

Volunteers Make a Difference

  • Between 2014 and 2023, 27,000+ volunteers helped to provide more than $23 million in care to 27,000 patients
  • Watch our outreach and volunteer videos for an inside look at the Clinic
  • Follow Seattle/King County Clinic on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and Twitter

