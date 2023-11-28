Shoreline Fire Board meeting Wednesday November 29, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
 
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
 
The purpose of the meeting is to re-approve the Shoreline Fire Department’s 2024 Budget Resolution 23-05 - Tax Levy Certification of Regular Property Tax Levy and Bond Levy.
 
DATE:                          Wednesday, November 29, 2023
 
TIME:                           4:00 pm
 
LOCATION:               Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
                                    17525 Aurora Avenue North
                                    Shoreline, WA  98133
 
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 851 1882 8972
Passcode: 821305
 
Notice posted by:                Beatriz Goldsmith
                                                Executive Assistant
                                                November 28, 2023


