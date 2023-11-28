Shoreline Fire Board meeting Wednesday November 29, 2023

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.

The purpose of the meeting is to re-approve the Shoreline Fire Department’s 2024 Budget Resolution 23-05 - Tax Levy Certification of Regular Property Tax Levy and Bond Levy.

DATE: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

TIME: 4:00 pm

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 851 1882 8972

Passcode: 821305

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

November 28, 2023







