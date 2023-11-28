Shoreline Fire Board meeting Wednesday November 29, 2023
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
The purpose of the meeting is to re-approve the Shoreline Fire Department’s 2024 Budget Resolution 23-05 - Tax Levy Certification of Regular Property Tax Levy and Bond Levy.
DATE: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
TIME: 4:00 pm
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 851 1882 8972
Passcode: 821305
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
November 28, 2023
