Shop Local: Paul Lewing Studio Sale and Open House December 2-3, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing

Paul Lewing will hold his annual studio sale and open house Saturday and Sunday, December 2 - 3, 2023 from 10am - 5pm, at his studio at 105 N 200th St. in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline. 

He will be show his acrylic paintings and ceramic tiles. Joining him again this year will be Rupa Palasamudram, showing her functional porcelain ceramics.

Functional porcelain ceramics by Rupa Palasamudram

This year marks the 50th consecutive year Paul has staged a home/studio sale. All are welcome. Bring your friends and shop local.

Posted by DKH at 9:25 PM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  