Shop Local: Paul Lewing Studio Sale and Open House December 2-3, 2023
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
|Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing
Paul Lewing will hold his annual studio sale and open house Saturday and Sunday, December 2 - 3, 2023 from 10am - 5pm, at his studio at 105 N 200th St. in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline.
He will be show his acrylic paintings and ceramic tiles. Joining him again this year will be Rupa Palasamudram, showing her functional porcelain ceramics.
|Functional porcelain ceramics by Rupa Palasamudram
This year marks the 50th consecutive year Paul has staged a home/studio sale. All are welcome. Bring your friends and shop local.
Paul Lewing
- Tiles: www.paullewingtile.com
- Art: www.paullewingart.com
