Ridgecrest Neighborhood Holiday Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline's Food Bank
Monday, November 27, 2023
The Food Drive will be going on now through the end of December.
Please donate non-perishable food items and personal care items.
Our goal is to collect 1,300 lbs and raise $1,300. You can make cash donations online here.
Food and personal care items can be dropped off at:
- Cafe Aroma, 509 NE 165th St, Mon-Fri 6am-5pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
- Drumin, 522 NE 165th St, Mon-Sat 3-10pm, Sunday 8am-10pm
