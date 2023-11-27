Ridgecrest Neighborhood Holiday Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline's Food Bank

Monday, November 27, 2023

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Holiday Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline's Food Bank. 

The Food Drive will be going on now through the end of December. 

Please donate non-perishable food items and personal care items. 

Our goal is to collect 1,300 lbs and raise $1,300. You can make cash donations online here.

Food and personal care items can be dropped off at:

