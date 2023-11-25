Fun Run photos
Saturday, November 25, 2023
On Thanksgiving morning, the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) held its 17th annual 10k Fun Run.
And probably for the 17th year our photographer Wayne Pridemore was there to photograph it.
|And they're off!
And then they are turned loose. It's a fun run but runners get very competitive - after all, bragging rights are at stake.
|Race walkers have more fun
There is a completely different course for walkers. They take time to smell the roses (there may be a few along the way) and to wave and smile at the cameraman.
And so it is done for another year. It will be back, so mark your calendars and start working on your hats.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment