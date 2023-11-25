Fun Run photos

Runners are encouraged to wear appropriate costumes

On Thanksgiving morning, the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) held its 17th annual 10k Fun Run.





The wind might have been blowing but everyone kept their hats on



And probably for the 17th year our photographer Wayne Pridemore was there to photograph it.







At the starting point, runners are reminded of the rules and the route.





And they're off!

And then they are turned loose. It's a fun run but runners get very competitive - after all, bragging rights are at stake.





Race walkers have more fun

There is a completely different course for walkers. They take time to smell the roses (there may be a few along the way) and to wave and smile at the cameraman.





Spirit of the Race

If this creature is not the race mascot, they certainly should be! If this creature is not the race mascot, they certainly should be!





And so it is done for another year. It will be back, so mark your calendars and start working on your hats.





--Diane Hettrick







