Ben & Jerry's van at Shoreline Place

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The famous Ben & Jerry's has an ice cream van at Shoreline Place. There is a rumor that it's there because they are considering a lease at the site. The famous Ben & Jerry's has an ice cream van at Shoreline Place. There is a rumor that it's there because they are considering a lease at the site.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore

I contacted the media department at the main office but they were unresponsive. I asked our photographer to talk to the workers but the van was closed when he went there mid day on a weekday.



If anyone has information, please share.



--Diane Hettrick





I contacted the media department at the main office but they were unresponsive. I asked our photographer to talk to the workers but the van was closed when he went there mid day on a weekday.If anyone has information, please share.--Diane Hettrick

However, Ben & Jerry's has a catering business with a location in Seattle, so it might be there for a local business.