Shoreline Comedy Night promises laughter and fun
Saturday, July 27, 2024
LAF Tech, a Seattle-based company dedicated to bringing humor and joy to the community, is excited to announce a special comedy night on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 7pm to 9pm at the Scottish Rite Center, located at 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133.
This highly anticipated event will feature top comedic talent and promises an evening full of laughter and entertainment. Attendees can enjoy plenty of off-street parking, making the venue easily accessible for all.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
- Time: 7pm - 9pm
- Location: Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Tickets for the comedy night are available at a discounted pre-pay price of $20, which can be conveniently purchased online. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25. To secure the discounted rate, attendees are encouraged to pre-pay using the following link: [Purchase Your Tickets Here]
"This event is expected to sell out quickly, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets early," said Brian Trendler for LAF Tech. "It's going to be a fantastic night filled with laughter and great food."
The event is designed for adults, and while families are welcome, parents are advised that the show will contain adult content. "If you bring kids, you take responsibility for any adult content they hear," Trendler added.
In addition to the comedic performances, Jersey's Great Food & Spirits will provide a delightful selection of food and beverages. Attendees can look forward to a simple-yet-fun specialty menu, featuring a few beer choices and red/white wine, along with 3-4 specialty menu items.
"We are thrilled to partner with Jersey's Great Food & Spirits to offer a unique dining experience that complements the evening's entertainment," said Trendler.
LAF Tech is dedicated to spreading joy and laughter through high-quality comedy events. Committed to providing memorable experiences, LAF Tech brings together top comedic talent and enthusiastic audiences for nights of unparalleled entertainment.
