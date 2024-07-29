Artist in Residence at Blue Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Monday, July 29, 2024
|Barbie by Leslie Barber
Leslie Barber is the newest Artist in Residence at the Blue Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Leslie explores Black culture, womanhood, and joy through embroidery and rug tufting.
During her residency, she will primarily focus on tufting and invites you to join her for:
- Open Studios:
- 11am – 4pm on Sat, July 27th,
- Sat, Aug 3rd,
- Sun, Aug 4th, and
- Sun, Aug 18th.
- Art Viewing & Craft Together Community Event: Sat, Aug 24th from 12 to 4pm.
See the full schedule for the Artist in Residence program @ The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Following Leslie Barber's residency, the Cottage will host artists Ching-In Chen and Cassie Mira from September through October.
Explore art opportunities with the City of Shoreline: Join open studio times, respond to calls to artists, meet local creators, and attend various arts and culture events. Stay updated by signing up for Shoreline Alerts and selecting “Public Art Events”.
Explore art opportunities with the City of Shoreline: Join open studio times, respond to calls to artists, meet local creators, and attend various arts and culture events. Stay updated by signing up for Shoreline Alerts and selecting “Public Art Events”.
0 comments:
Post a Comment