Top 10 home maintenance tips to do before summer ends

Before the summer season ends, there are some routine maintenance steps you can take to ensure your home looks good and functions optimally.





Exterior Maintenance Clean your gutters. Use a sturdy ladder to inspect your gutters safely. Remove any leaves or debris. Fix cracks in your driveway or walkway. Small cracks can quickly worsen if left untreated as water collects and temperatures fluctuate. Inspect your home’s siding. Look for anything loose or rotting. Then, consider power washing to remove dust, bird droppings, dirt, abandoned wasp nests, or tree sap. You may want to repair or repaint the siding to protect it from harsh weather or make it look nicer. Prevent bugs from entering your home. Use sprays or re-caulk doors and windows if necessary. A minor pest problem could become a big one quickly. Wash your windows (both inside and outside). Look for any leaks and re-caulk as needed. Fixing any gaps will help with energy efficiency, and cleaning the windows will allow more natural light to enter your home. Your window screens may need to be replaced, too.

Interior Maintenance Check safety devices. Evaluations include but are not limited to, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and any child safety devices. Clean your air conditioner. If you use an in-window unit, clear out debris. If you use an HVAC system, call the pros to keep up with maintenance. Plan for winter weather. Winter storms can be unforgiving. Power can go out for extended periods. Stay prepared with flashlights, clean drinking water, and non-perishable foods on hand. Consider using surge-protector power strips for electronics, too. Survey your basement. A variety of problems can go unnoticed in the basement. Call a contractor if you find any cracks in the foundation or leaks in the plumbing. Unclog your dryer vent. Clogged vents can pose problems at any point in the year, especially in the summer. Large amounts of dust buildup in the ducts can cause fires.

