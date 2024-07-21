Free concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday July 24, 2024

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Whateverly Brothers in concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday

Join us for a FREE Concert in the garden, this COMING WEDNESDAY!

The Whateverly Brothers will be performing in the lower garden at Kruckeberg next week! 

Thank you ShoreLake Arts for putting on this fun concert series at Kruckeberg Botanic for the third year running!


Parking is very limited. 

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food, or pre-order meals from Vault 177 

