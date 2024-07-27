Scam and Fraud Prevention workshop for Seniors at the Senior Activity Center
Saturday, July 27, 2024
With over 60 years of combined IT experience, our presenters will share practical advice on spotting and avoiding scams online.
The presentation will focus on email scams, phone scams, fraudulent online shopping websites, keeping your passwords safe, and more!
F5 is a global leader in cyber security, which protects some of the world’s largest banks, Internet Service Providers, and government entities. Join us for this two hour presentation followed by the opportunity to ask our F5 experts any questions you have about cyber security.
- Date: August 19, 2024
- Time: Presentation - 12:30 – 2:30pm Q&A – 2:30-3:30pm
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- Cost: FREE
- Please call 206-365-1536 to register for this event. Space is limited.
