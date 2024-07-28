O my Luve is like a red, red rose



That’s newly sprung in June;



O my Luve is like the melody



That’s sweetly played in tune.







So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,



So deep in luve am I;



And I will luve thee still, my dear,



Till a’ the seas gang dry.







Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,



And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;



I will love thee still, my dear,



While the sands o’ life shall run.







And fare thee weel, my only luve!



And fare thee weel awhile!



And I will come again, my luve,



Though it were ten thousand mile.