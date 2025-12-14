Protests continue at N 205th; Alphabet Resistance on NE 50th overpass

Sunday, December 14, 2025


Protesters continue to gather on Aurora at N 205th every Sunday from 1 - 2 pm. The weather has cooperated and participants are gaining energy from the hundreds of supportive motorists driving by. 


They are scheduled to continue through the end of December 2025.

Meanwhile, the Alphabet Resistance is gathering steam with more people and more signs than ever. They stage their Saturday protests on the NE 50th Street freeway overpass. 


Their large signs are visible to thousand of approaching motorists. Individuals hold smaller signs for the motorists crossing on the overpass.

Their theme this week was the behavior of ICE agents. 'In this holiday season our thoughts turn to the most vulnerable. Today our thoughts went to those persecuted by ICE."

Photos courtesy Alphabet Resistance.


