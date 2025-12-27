Flag lowering and memorial for Washington State Patrol Trooper killed in line of duty

Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered the flags to be lowered Saturday, December 27, 2025 for Washington State Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, 29, Badge #720, who tragically lost her life in the line of duty on Friday, December 19, 2025.





Trooper Guting was standing outside of her patrol car investigating a two-vehicle collision when she was struck just before 7:30pm on southbound State Route 509 near milepost 2, south of the Port of Tacoma. Individuals on scene rendered aid, but the trooper ultimately succumbed to her injuries.





She answered her final call Friday night, marking the 34th time in WSP’s 105-year history that the agency lost one of its own in line of duty.





The Washington State Patrol will be hosting an intimate, family-focused service with appropriate law enforcement honors on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Life Center Central Campus located at 1717 S. Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405.