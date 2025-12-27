Flag lowering and memorial for Washington State Patrol Trooper killed in line of duty
Saturday, December 27, 2025
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, December 26, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, December 27, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, December 29th.
Trooper Guting was standing outside of her patrol car investigating a two-vehicle collision when she was struck just before 7:30pm on southbound State Route 509 near milepost 2, south of the Port of Tacoma. Individuals on scene rendered aid, but the trooper ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
She answered her final call Friday night, marking the 34th time in WSP’s 105-year history that the agency lost one of its own in line of duty.
The Washington State Patrol will be hosting an intimate, family-focused service with appropriate law enforcement honors on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Life Center Central Campus located at 1717 S. Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405.
Saturday’s service will not include a law enforcement processional, and has a focus on being surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. As space may be limited, the event will be live streamed by TVW
