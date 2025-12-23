Christmas Eve services at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Tuesday, December 23, 2025


Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
1512 NW 195th St. (corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd. & 15th Ave. NW)
Shoreline, WA  98177 - (206-542-7477) - rbccucc.org

RBCC-UCC is a progressive Christian church where you are welcome, whether you are believing, seeking, or doubting.  We celebrate our diversity in religious background, race, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, and abilities.

Sending you the blessings of Christmas...carol

“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.” ― Henri Nouwen


