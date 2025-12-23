Christmas Eve services at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
1512 NW 195th St. (corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd. & 15th Ave. NW)
Shoreline, WA 98177 - (206-542-7477) - rbccucc.org
RBCC-UCC is a progressive Christian church where you are welcome, whether you are believing, seeking, or doubting. We celebrate our diversity in religious background, race, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, and abilities.
Sending you the blessings of Christmas...carol
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.” ― Henri Nouwen
